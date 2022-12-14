See All Hematologists in Conway, SC
Dr. Renwick Goldberg, MD

Hematology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Renwick Goldberg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Conway, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universite De Liege, Faculte De Medecine|University Liege - Belgium and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Conway Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Goldberg works at Coastal Cancer Center - Farrar in Conway, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farrar
    817 Farrar Dr, Conway, SC 29526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 548-8666
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Associated Medical Specialists PA Dba
    8121 Rourk St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 548-8657
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center
  • Conway Medical Center
  • Mcleod Loris Hospital
  • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Malignant Neoplasm of Head Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 14, 2022
    I had Dr. Goldberg 21 years ado through a terrible breast cancer while pregnant with my son. Here I am.again and was so relieved to find out he was still practicing. I feel completely safe with him and I know he will do everything he can to help me. He is caring and soft spoken and compassionate. Love him
    Amy Church — Dec 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Renwick Goldberg, MD
    About Dr. Renwick Goldberg, MD

    • Hematology
    Education & Certifications

    • Virginia Commonwealth University - Medical College - Virginia - Richmond VA|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine
    • Queens Hospital Center Affiliation - Island Jewish Hospital - Jamaica NY
    • Universite De Liege, Faculte De Medecine|University Liege - Belgium
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renwick Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

