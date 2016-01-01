Dr. Renuka Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renuka Verma, MD
Overview
Dr. Renuka Verma, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Sardar Patel Medical College, Rajasthan University and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatric Infectious Disease200 Wyckoff Rd Ste 4300, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 978-9844
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Renuka Verma, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Polish, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1518907773
Education & Certifications
- Monmouth Med Center
- Sardar Patel Medical College, Rajasthan University
Dr. Verma speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Polish, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
