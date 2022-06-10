Dr. Renuka Rao, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renuka Rao, DMD
Overview
Dr. Renuka Rao, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Manassas, VA.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
-
1
Neibauer Dental Care10051 Market Cir, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (571) 416-9260
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao?
PRAISE to Dr. Rao! I was still experiencing sensitivity on 2 Teeth (# 19 and # 20) where they had replaced broken Crowns on those Teeth in September 2021. Dr. Rao was able to immediately determine that the bite was slightly off – both Crowns were still slightly “high”. She perfectly made the adjustments today on these Crowns and it now feels great. I greatly appreciate Dr. Rao for a JOB WELL DONE!
About Dr. Renuka Rao, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1871152314
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rao using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.