Overview

Dr. Renuka Rao, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Manassas, VA.



Dr. Rao works at Neibauer - Manassas in Manassas, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.