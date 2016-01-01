Dr. Renuka Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renuka Mehta, MD
Overview
Dr. Renuka Mehta, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from DR. RAJENDRA PRASAD GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
-
1
Children's Hospital of Georgia1446 Harper St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
About Dr. Renuka Mehta, MD
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1306955356
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Rajendra Med Hosp
- DR. RAJENDRA PRASAD GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mehta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.