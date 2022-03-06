See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Glen Mills, PA
Dr. Renuka Kakarala, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Renuka Kakarala, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Renuka Kakarala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

Dr. Kakarala works at Internal Medicine Associates Of Lawrence County in Glen Mills, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crozer Medical Plaza at Brinton Lake
    300 Evergreen Dr Ste 330, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 579-3589

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dyslipidemia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Acute Sinusitis
Treatment frequency



Dyslipidemia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Acute Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Exam
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Physical Examination
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Preventive Care
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinalysis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 06, 2022
    Dr K is our primary, and has been for a few years. My family has never had a more kind, caring, communicative, and knowledgeable primary care doctor. We feel so comfortable with her and are so thankful to have found her and her team.
    Michael O. — Mar 06, 2022
    About Dr. Renuka Kakarala, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    NPI Number
    1417012030
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Bronx-Lebanon Hospital
    Internship
    Gandhi Hospital
    Medical Education
    Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
