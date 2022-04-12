Dr. Renuka Iyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renuka Iyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Renuka Iyer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hamburg, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jones Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Iyer works at
Locations
-
1
Elderwood At Hamburg5775 Maelou Dr, Hamburg, NY 14075 Directions (716) 845-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Jones Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iyer?
Sensitive, professional, caring service.
About Dr. Renuka Iyer, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1891792982
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iyer works at
Dr. Iyer has seen patients for Small Intestine Cancer, Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.