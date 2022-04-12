Overview

Dr. Renuka Iyer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hamburg, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jones Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Iyer works at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Hamburg, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Small Intestine Cancer, Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.