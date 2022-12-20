Dr. Renuka Diwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renuka Diwan, MD
Dr. Renuka Diwan, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of California-San Francisco
Laser and Skin Surgery Center29101 Health Campus Dr Ste 300, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 871-9832
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
Dr. Diwan did a little neurotoxin on my top lip for a little lip flip and it looks amazing. So natural and I’ll definitely get more done by her in a few months. I’ve gotten filler done by her as well under my eyes and lips & it looks something good. She really helps you feel your best!
- Dermatology
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco
- Metro Genl Hosp/Case West R
- Dermatology
Dr. Diwan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diwan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
231 patients have reviewed Dr. Diwan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diwan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.