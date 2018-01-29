Overview

Dr. Renuka Boyapalli, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Boyapalli works at Dr Renuka R Boyapalli Md Inc in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.