Dr. Renuka Bhatt, MD
Dr. Renuka Bhatt, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They completed their residency with University Of Illinois
Renuka H Bhatt M D S C2202 Essington Rd Ste 101, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 676-5310
Fine Skin Dermatology10743 W 159th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 226-0044
Fine Skin Dermatology570 Village Center Dr Ste 201, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (312) 549-8691
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I came to dr Bhatt’s office from the city of chicago today. It took me 1 hr. I arrived exactly on time and was asked when I came in if I had a mask. I did not, so I asked for one to put on, I was told we don’t give out masks. Huh! This is a medical facility and require your patience to wear a mask and you don’t give them a mask. What am I missing??? A kind lady in the office went to her car and got me one, as the receptionist told me my appointment would be terminated. I have been a patient for over 20 years. I have no words how strange this experience was for me. The rest of the appointment was perfect. Someone is being very short sighted. Costco is down the street, buy masks for your patience.
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- English, Hindi
- 1316128861
- University Of Illinois
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
