Dr. Renuka Bhatt, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Renuka Bhatt, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They completed their residency with University Of Illinois

Dr. Bhatt works at Fine Skin Dermatology in Joliet, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL and Burr Ridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Renuka H Bhatt M D S C
    2202 Essington Rd Ste 101, Joliet, IL 60435 (815) 676-5310
    Fine Skin Dermatology
    10743 W 159th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 (708) 226-0044
    Fine Skin Dermatology
    570 Village Center Dr Ste 201, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 (312) 549-8691

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Birthmark
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Guardian
    HAP Insurance
    Humana
    Medica
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Jul 13, 2022
    I came to dr Bhatt’s office from the city of chicago today. It took me 1 hr. I arrived exactly on time and was asked when I came in if I had a mask. I did not, so I asked for one to put on, I was told we don’t give out masks. Huh! This is a medical facility and require your patience to wear a mask and you don’t give them a mask. What am I missing??? A kind lady in the office went to her car and got me one, as the receptionist told me my appointment would be terminated. I have been a patient for over 20 years. I have no words how strange this experience was for me. The rest of the appointment was perfect. Someone is being very short sighted. Costco is down the street, buy masks for your patience.
    Confusing — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Renuka Bhatt, MD

    Cosmetic Dermatology
    English, Hindi
    1316128861
    University Of Illinois
    Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renuka Bhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

