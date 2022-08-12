See All Allergists & Immunologists in Irving, TX
Dr. Renuka Basavaraju, MD

Allergy
4 (44)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Renuka Basavaraju, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Allergy, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.

Dr. Basavaraju works at Allergy Rheumatology Immunology Associates of North Texas - ARIANT, PLLC in Irving, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Fibromyalgia and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy Rheumatology Immunology Associates of North Texas - ARIANT, PLLC
    2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 225, Irving, TX 75061 (972) 253-4370
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Allergy Rheumatology Immunology Associates of North Texas - ARIANT, PLLC
    5350 Independence Pkwy Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75035 (972) 253-4370
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 12, 2022
    Excellent doctor, excellent staff
    C. Thomas — Aug 12, 2022
    About Dr. Renuka Basavaraju, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1982720199
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kansas Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of Virginia Hospital
    Internship
    • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • Osmania Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renuka Basavaraju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basavaraju is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Basavaraju has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basavaraju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Basavaraju has seen patients for Joint Pain, Fibromyalgia and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basavaraju on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Basavaraju. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basavaraju.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basavaraju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basavaraju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

