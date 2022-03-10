Dr. Renu Shishodia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shishodia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renu Shishodia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renu Shishodia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Shishodia works at
Locations
-
1
Orange Psychiatric Medical Group Inc41670 Ivy St Ste C, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 696-5220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shishodia?
Dr. Shishodia works with my autistic daughter. She is very kind and patient with her. She understands the severe anxiety that my child goes through and how she isn’t able to get the right words out when she’s confused. We look forward to our appointments with her.
About Dr. Renu Shishodia, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1386785962
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shishodia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shishodia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shishodia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shishodia works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shishodia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shishodia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shishodia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shishodia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.