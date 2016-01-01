Overview

Dr. Renu Lalwani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Med Coll and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lalwani works at ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.