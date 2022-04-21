Overview

Dr. Renu Kotwal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lebanon, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from A.P. SINGH UNIVERSITY / S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.



Dr. Kotwal works at Solutions Comm Cnsling&Rcvry Ct in Lebanon, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and Blue Ash, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.