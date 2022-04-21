See All Psychiatrists in Lebanon, OH
Dr. Renu Kotwal, MD

Psychiatry
2 (24)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Renu Kotwal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lebanon, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from A.P. SINGH UNIVERSITY / S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.

Dr. Kotwal works at Solutions Comm Cnsling&Rcvry Ct in Lebanon, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and Blue Ash, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Solutions Comm Cnsling&Rcvry Ct
    975 Kingsview Dr, Lebanon, OH 45036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 228-7800
  2. 2
    Christ Hospital
    2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 585-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Neuroscience Center LLC
    5240 E Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 442-0027
  4. 4
    4705 Lake Forest Dr, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 317-1189

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Personality Disorders
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Bipolar Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Apr 21, 2022
    Dr. Kotwal is my psychiatrist. She is very knowledgeable and experienced. I value her expertise in the field.
    Pawan Goel — Apr 21, 2022
    About Dr. Renu Kotwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1689788747
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • A.P. SINGH UNIVERSITY / S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renu Kotwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kotwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kotwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kotwal has seen patients for Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotwal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

