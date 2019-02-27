See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Mechanicsburg, PA
Dr. Renu Joshi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (17)
Overview

Dr. Renu Joshi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Joshi works at Pinnacle Health END Assocs in Mechanicsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pinnaclehealth Endocrinology Associates
    2005 Technology Pkwy Ste 440, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 791-2540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UPMC Harrisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 27, 2019
    I know Dr Joshua wouldn’t remember me, but my mom was diabetic & was referred to Dr Joshi. I called her, it was difficult for my mom to get around. Dr Joshi didn’t know my mom or me, but Dr called me & explained everything! She was wonderful!! Fast Forward 15 yrs, my friend took her son to her for thyroid issues! She loved Dr Joshi too!!! Dr hadn't changed thru all those years. She was still the same caring, patient, kind & happy to answer questions doctor! That’s rare!
    Lower PAXTON Township — Feb 27, 2019
    About Dr. Renu Joshi, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1659333177
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hershey Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Prince Georges Hospital Center
    Internship
    • King Georges Med Coll
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joshi works at Pinnacle Health END Assocs in Mechanicsburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Joshi’s profile.

    Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

