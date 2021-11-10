Dr. Renu Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renu Garg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renu Garg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Garg works at
Locations
Hoa K Vo MD PA1919 North Loop W Ste 200, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 868-0029
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garg has been involved in our daughter’s life literally since day one . She is an exceptional physician , gives lots of resources and information for care for children. She is very attentive and thorough and very efficient . When we had a crisis with our daughter, Dr.Garg was a pillar of strength and support . We drive a long ways to her office , it is worth it . Her staff is good as well . I like that her appointments are walk ins so it’s easy to get the care we need . We are blessed to have her as our daughter’s pediatrician.
About Dr. Renu Garg, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1457360992
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garg speaks Hindi.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Garg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garg.
