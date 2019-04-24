Overview

Dr. Renu Das, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from University of Calcutta / N.R.S. Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.



Dr. Das works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.