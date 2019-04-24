Dr. Renu Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renu Das, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renu Das, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from University of Calcutta / N.R.S. Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Das works at
Locations
Osceola Cardio-pulmonary Clinic Dc Das MD PA901 E Oak St Ste A, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 846-1044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Das helped me through a very difficult time. During my visits, she didn't have to say very much to let me know she understood what I was going through and how to best help me. She didn't push anything on me and gave me quite a few words of wisdom. She was compassionate and kind and so was the office staff.
About Dr. Renu Das, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1134181969
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of Calcutta / N.R.S. Medical College
- Univ of South Florida-Tampa Genl Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Das has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Das accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Das works at
Dr. Das speaks Bengali and Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.
