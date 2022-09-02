See All Pediatricians in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Renu Batra, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Renu Batra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Batra works at Renu Batra, MD in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Renu Batra, MD
    3650 S Eastern Ave Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89169 (702) 613-5144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infectious Diseases
Newborn Jaundice
Infectious Diseases
Newborn Jaundice

Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 02, 2022
    Sep 02, 2022
She's always thorough with both my babies since birth. She asks all the right questions and answers every tedious question we have. She makes sure to give you the right amount to give to your baby when it comes to medicine especially when they gain weight. She's always made me feel safe and reassured that my husband and I are doing our best and she gives us the extra information to give it 100 and plus percent.
Jauniza — Sep 02, 2022
    Jaunzia — Sep 02, 2022
    About Dr. Renu Batra, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952342891
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center - Brooklyn
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center - Brooklyn
    Medical Education
    • Lady Hardinge Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renu Batra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Batra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Batra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Batra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

