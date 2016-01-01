Dr. Aggarwal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renu Aggarwal, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Renu Aggarwal, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from Coll Med Sci, Banaras Hindu U and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Aggarwal works at
Locations
Mineola259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3853
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Renu Aggarwal, MB BS
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699798207
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co MC
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Mc
- Coll Med Sci, Banaras Hindu U
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aggarwal works at
Dr. Aggarwal speaks Spanish.
