Dr. Culver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rennie Culver, MD
Overview
Dr. Rennie Culver, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3021 35th St Ste B, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 455-9990
- 2 4324 Loveland St, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 455-9990
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Culver when I was a teenager(about 1978 I am now 60 years old my cousin Dr. Barbara L Deming and he were friends and highly recommend) I was a rebellious teenager but he was very kind and patient. Yes I would highly recommend Dr. Culver.
About Dr. Rennie Culver, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1851428494
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
