Overview

Dr. Renie Bressinck, MD is a Dermatologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine.



Dr. Bressinck works at Dermatology Group Of Arkansas in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Warts and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.