Dr. Renick Webb, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Renick Webb, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Webb works at
Red River Sinus Center221 Windermere Blvd Ste A, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 443-9773
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great doctor. Would recommend to anyone needing an ENT.
- Sleep Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- La St University
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
