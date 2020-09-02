Dr. Renick Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renick Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renick Smith, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Vcu School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Pratt Medical Group - Dixon Street Campus1500 Dixon St Ste 202, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 210-3831Monday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr Smith a few years ago. Very pleasant and knowledgeable, explaining the procedure very well the first time I met him. I only have had 2 colonostopy procedures with him, so I can't tell you much more than that, except... I've not seen him since that 1st-procedure, not even after my last colonostopy, because 1 of his surgical nurses (pleasant lady) notified us of the results afterwards. And his NP Gina (VERY pleasant, personable and helpful -- I'm speaking of his medical staff = pleasant, personal, helpful) tries to help the doctors by filtering requests, concerns, difficulties with health, so she is the only person I actually have seen/spoken to in office, since the very first visit years ago. I'm sure he's as pleasant and skilled as always, and I wish... I am going to try again soon to get an appointment with him to speak more specifically about my present/ongoing situation, that has raised the concern of my other physician.
About Dr. Renick Smith, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1346238821
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Vcu School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Heartburn, Dysphagia and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
