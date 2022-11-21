See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Reneita Ross, MD

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
4.5 (213)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Reneita Ross, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Ross works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine
    833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Art Museum
    2130 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 213 ratings
Patient Ratings (213)
5 Star
(169)
4 Star
(29)
3 Star
(6)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(5)
Nov 21, 2022
DR. Ross performed sacrocolpopexy surgery on me a few years ago at Phoenixville hospital. She not only was very professional , she was also very personable and attentive through out the process. She improved my quality of life and I highly recommend her.
Cecilia Ellis — Nov 21, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Reneita Ross, MD

  • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
  • 22 years of experience
  • English
  • 1528091410
Education & Certifications

  • Emory University School of Medicine
  • University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
  • Aurora Sinai Samaritan Hospital
  • University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Reneita Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ross works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ross’s profile.

Dr. Ross has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

213 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

