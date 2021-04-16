Dr. Renee Tholey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tholey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Tholey, MD
Overview
Dr. Renee Tholey, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
Dr. Tholey works at
Locations
Jefferson Surgical Associates1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tholey is absolutely amazing, supportive and competent. She genuinely cares and listens to her patients and makes me feel comfortable at every appointment.
About Dr. Renee Tholey, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1801020441
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tholey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tholey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Tholey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tholey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tholey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tholey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.