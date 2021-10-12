Dr. Renee Straub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Straub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Straub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renee Straub, MD is a Dermatologist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Straub works at
Locations
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good doctor, explained things well. Appointment was a little rushed and parking at the facility is poor.
About Dr. Renee Straub, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1275791352
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
