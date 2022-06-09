Overview

Dr. Renee Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma HSC and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.



Dr. Smith works at Wise Obstetrics & Gynecology in Decatur, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.