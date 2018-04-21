See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Covington, GA
Dr. Renee Riley, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Renee Riley, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (34)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Renee Riley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.

Dr. Riley works at Piedmont Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Newton in Covington, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Stokes, MD
Dr. David Stokes, MD
8 (58)
View Profile
Dr. Daren Newfield, MD
Dr. Daren Newfield, MD
8 (202)
View Profile
Dr. Gregory Slappey, MD
Dr. Gregory Slappey, MD
10 (120)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    4181 Hospital Dr NE Ste 204, Covington, GA 30014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 788-6534
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Newton Hospital
  • Piedmont Rockdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Riley?

    Apr 21, 2018
    Very accessible on weekends or after hours. Patient kind great bedside manner.
    Jeri in Conyers ga — Apr 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Renee Riley, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Renee Riley, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Riley to family and friends

    Dr. Riley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Riley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Renee Riley, MD.

    About Dr. Renee Riley, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881666592
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Sports Medicine Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Alabama Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Riley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Riley works at Piedmont Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Newton in Covington, GA. View the full address on Dr. Riley’s profile.

    Dr. Riley has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Renee Riley, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.