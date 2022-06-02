Dr. Renee Quillin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quillin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Quillin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renee Quillin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Alcoa, TN.
Dr. Quillin works at
Locations
1
Urology Specialists of East Tennessee205 Corporate Pl, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 331-9050
2
Advanced Urology Institute80 Doctors Dr, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 785-8557Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Panama City Urological Center11038 Hutchison Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Directions (850) 785-8557
4
Panama City Urological Center625 W Baldwin Rd Ste A, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 785-8557
5
Tennessee Urology Associates Pllc2001 Laurel Ave Ste 502, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 522-6005
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and understanding
About Dr. Renee Quillin, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1194988436
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quillin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quillin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quillin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quillin works at
Dr. Quillin has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quillin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Quillin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quillin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quillin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quillin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.