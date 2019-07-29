Overview

Dr. Renee Pietzsch, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Pietzsch works at Central Texas Foot Specialist in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.