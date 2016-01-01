Overview

Dr. Renee Palta, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Whittier, CA.



Dr. Palta works at PIH Health Physicians in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.