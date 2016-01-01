Dr. Renee Ngo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Ngo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renee Ngo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Ngo works at
Locations
Renee Lim Ngo MD3680 E Sunset Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 855-0748
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Renee Ngo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1902889264
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ngo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ngo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ngo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ngo works at
Dr. Ngo has seen patients for Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Schizophrenia, and more.
Dr. Ngo speaks Tagalog.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.