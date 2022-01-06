Dr. Renee Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Mueller, MD
Overview
Dr. Renee Mueller, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Dr. Mueller works at
Locations
CRC - Colon & Rectal Clinic of Orlando110 W Underwood St Ste A, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 422-3790Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Groveland Office308 Groveland St, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 422-3790Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Muller is a amazing person she cares about her patients and she is very thorough explaining things, she takes time with her patients staff is very helpful and professional..Dr Muller is very educated and professional
About Dr. Renee Mueller, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1134249386
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mueller works at
Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
