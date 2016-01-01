Overview

Dr. Renee Mathur, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Mathur works at Geisinger Womens Health in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.