Dr. Lefland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renee Lefland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renee Lefland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Lefland works at
Locations
Renee Lefland MD PC877 Stewart Ave Ste 25, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
i have now been a patient of Dr, Lefland for over two years. She has to be one of the most caring,.....really caring internist. Her staff is terrific and I cannot give them enough accolades . Calls are returned, staff is really well informed.
About Dr. Renee Lefland, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1861573768
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lefland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lefland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lefland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lefland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.