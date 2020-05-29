Dr. Lamm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renee Lamm, MD
Overview
Dr. Renee Lamm, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.
Locations
Strand Psychiatric Associates PA3025 Newcastle Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 215-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Lamm since 2001. She's pulled me out of the abyss more than once! I wouldn't go to anyone else. She's blunt, matter of fact, down to earth, laid back, she'll kick your rump if needed and she will flat out call you out on your crap. That's what I love about her. I have NEVER been able to or felt the need to lie to her. If you need a psychiatrist to hug you, make you feel warm and fuzzy, coddle you and tell you you're always right... keep looking because Dr. Lamm is not your doctor. If you want a psychiatrist to be there for you, call you when your parents pass away, tell you to stop lying and get your crap together... you have found your doc! The wait for an appointment and the day of your visit can be quite long. However, I know that when my turn comes, she takes her time with me so I don't complain, let everyone have their time!
About Dr. Renee Lamm, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1245214592
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamm accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.