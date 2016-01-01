Overview

Dr. Renee Kulhanek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Kulhanek works at Conviva Care Center in Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.