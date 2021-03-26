Overview

Dr. Renee Krusniak, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Hurley Medical Center.



Dr. Krusniak works at Amgg - Dr Krusniak in Grand Blanc, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.