Overview

Dr. Renee Hickson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Hickson works at Iberia Comprehnsv Community Health Center in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.