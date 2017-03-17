Dr. Renee Hartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Hartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renee Hartz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hartz works at
Locations
Chicago Center for Myofascial Pain Relief6304 N Nagle Ave Ste 3, Chicago, IL 60646 Directions (773) 628-7654
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have had pain in my shoulders for over 12 years on and off. I have had steroid shots, patches to wear, and arm supports. I am so grateful to have met Dr Hartz . I was so nervous and at the same time, very frustrated to see another doctor with loss promises. I am close to retiring now and I look forward to a better quality of life now that I can be active again. Thank you Dr Hartz and your staff. JM Chicago
About Dr. Renee Hartz, MD
- Family Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1134166648
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartz works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartz.
