Dr. Renee Haase-Vervaeke, DDS
Overview
Dr. Renee Haase-Vervaeke, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Howell, MI. They graduated from University Of Detroit School Of Dentistry.
Dr. Haase-Vervaeke works at
Locations
Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Howell3169 Charann Dr, Howell, MI 48843 Directions (517) 546-7920
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Renee Haase-Vervaeke, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Detroit School Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haase-Vervaeke accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Haase-Vervaeke
Dr. Haase-Vervaeke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Haase-Vervaeke works at
Dr. Haase-Vervaeke has not been reviewed and rated
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haase-Vervaeke, there are benefits to both methods.