Dr. Renee Freedman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (31)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Renee Freedman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Calgary and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Freedman works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine & Diabetes Assoc
    1500 NW 10th Ave Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 391-1085
  2. 2
    East Coast Medical Assoc Inc
    5210 Linton Blvd Ste 205, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-1606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 13, 2022
    Always excellent. Goes over bloodwork and explains things very well. Never rushed she is a caring physician who my wife and I like very much! Have always found office to be helpful and courteous.
    Lou — Aug 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Renee Freedman, MD
    About Dr. Renee Freedman, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1922112440
    Education & Certifications

    • Nim Endo
    • U Of Calgary
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renee Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freedman has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

