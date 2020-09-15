Dr. Renee Flannagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flannagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Flannagan, MD
Overview
Dr. Renee Flannagan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, Jefferson Hospital and Upmc Jameson.
Dr. Flannagan works at
Locations
1
Allegheny Center for Digestive Health575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 105, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 267-6355
2
Upmcjameson Cancer Center2602 Wilmington Rd, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 652-5505
3
Beaver Inpatient Rehab Unit1000 Dutch Ridge Rd, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 728-7000
4
Upmc Jameson1211 Wilmington Ave, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 658-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Jefferson Hospital
- Upmc Jameson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flannagan did my colonoscopy. She came to me immediately following the test to tell me I should see a surgeon as soon as possible. She set up the necessary tests and called me personally to make sure I had a appointment with a surgeon because I had colon cancer. She went above and beyond in helping me.
About Dr. Renee Flannagan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1033191382
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Gastroenterology

