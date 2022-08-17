Dr. Renee Espinosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espinosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Espinosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renee Espinosa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 34A, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (602) 867-8644
-
2
Cardiovascular Consultants3805 E Bell Rd Ste 3100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 867-8644
-
3
CVC Arrowhead Office18700 N 64th Dr Ste 101, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 867-8644Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
CVC Thunderbird Office5422 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 8, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 867-8644
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Espinosa?
Dr. Renee Espinosa is very excellent Doctor, she really cares about her patients, she listens, she orders tests, changes medications till she gets you better. I was almost stroking out and she took great care of me and still is after 15 years. ??????
About Dr. Renee Espinosa, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1669466553
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espinosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinosa has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espinosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.