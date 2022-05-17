Dr. Renee Dougherty, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dougherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Dougherty, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Renee Dougherty, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They completed their residency with Lenox Hill Hospital In New York
Dr. Dougherty works at
Primary Care - Tinton Falls - North Gilbert Street55 N Gilbert St Ste 3201, Tinton Falls, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 450-0961
- Riverview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1609260835
- Lenox Hill Hospital In New York
- Villanova University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Dougherty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dougherty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dougherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dougherty works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dougherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dougherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dougherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dougherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.