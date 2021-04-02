See All Anesthesiologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Renee Doll

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Renee Doll is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Nassau.

Dr. Doll works at Capitol Pain Institute in Austin, TX with other offices in Bee Cave, TX and San Marcos, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capitol Pain Institute
    2500 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 467-7246
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Bee Cave
    3944 Ranch Road 620 S Bldg 8 Ste 207, Bee Cave, TX 78738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 467-7246
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    main office
    8015 Shoal Creek Blvd, Austin, TX 78757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 467-7246
  4. 4
    San Marcos
    2005 Medical Pkwy, San Marcos, TX 78666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 467-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Medical Center Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 02, 2021
    Dr. Doll has been an absolute blessing in treating my husband with his many ailments of pain. She has helped him tremendously since his cancer surgery, knee surgery, hand surgery and arthritis. His quality of life has improved because of her dedication and professionalism.
    Eduardo and Cathy — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Renee Doll

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871823849
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Penn State's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    Residency
    • Albany Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
