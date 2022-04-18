Overview

Dr. Renee Coughlin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Coughlin works at University Primary Care - Peach Orchard Road in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.