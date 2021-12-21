See All Plastic Surgeons in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Renee Comizio, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Renee Comizio, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Comizio works at Affiliates in Gastroenterology P A in Morristown, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Renee Comizio MD
    101 Madison Ave Ste 200, Morristown, NJ 07960 (973) 775-9248

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Newton Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 21, 2021
    I cannot say enough about Dr. Comizio and her staff. She was recommended to me after my breast cancer diagnosis. She always made me feel comfortable, always answered my questions and was always there when I needed something.
    Mary D — Dec 21, 2021
    About Dr. Renee Comizio, MD

    Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    23 years of experience
    English
    1982782124
    Education & Certifications

    Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med Ctr
    Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr Harvard
    NEW YORK MED COLL
    Penn
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Comizio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Comizio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Comizio works at Affiliates in Gastroenterology P A in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Comizio’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Comizio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comizio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comizio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comizio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

