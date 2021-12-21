Dr. Comizio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renee Comizio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renee Comizio, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
Renee Comizio MD101 Madison Ave Ste 200, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 775-9248
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough about Dr. Comizio and her staff. She was recommended to me after my breast cancer diagnosis. She always made me feel comfortable, always answered my questions and was always there when I needed something.
About Dr. Renee Comizio, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1982782124
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr Harvard
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Penn
