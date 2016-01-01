See All Dermatologists in Brea, CA
Dermatology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Renee Cobos, MD is a Dermatologist in Brea, CA. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine in Albuquerque - M.D. - 1984 and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Cobos works at Premiere Dermatology & Laser Center in Brea, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Premiere Dermatology & Laser Center
    Premiere Dermatology & Laser Center
475 S State College Blvd, Brea, CA 92821
(714) 870-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nevi-Atrial Myxoma-Myxoid Neurofibromata-Ephelides Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scarring Alopecia Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Renee Cobos, MD

    Dermatology
    English, French and Spanish
    1801896857
    Education & Certifications

    Dermatology - University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston
    Pediatrics - University of New Mexico Hospital
    University of New Mexico School of Medicine in Albuquerque - M.D. - 1984
    University of New Mexico - B.S. University Studies - 1980
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renee Cobos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cobos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cobos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cobos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cobos works at Premiere Dermatology & Laser Center in Brea, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cobos’s profile.

    Dr. Cobos has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cobos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cobos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cobos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

