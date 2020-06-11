Dr. Renee Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Renee Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Orange Coast Women's Medical Group24411 Health Center Dr Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 829-5500Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orange Coast Women's Medical Group15000 Kensington Park Dr Ste 370, Tustin, CA 92782 Directions (949) 829-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chen is truly caring and warm. It’s not easy when you have a problem but she was so caring and made me feel at ease. She made me feel that we will overcome this together.
About Dr. Renee Chen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1760804157
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
