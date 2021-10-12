Dr. Renee Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renee Chang, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
Northrup1414 NW Northrup St Ste 600, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (503) 223-3104
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, warm, encouraging, treats you like a person with a condition, not a patient with a disease. Has gotten me through a few skin ca nicer diagnoses.
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Wellesley College
